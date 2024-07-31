Hyderabad: A day after the state government transferred the case of irregularities in the Commercial Tax department, officials from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) have reportedly secured orders to proceed with the investigation. The CID has verified the case and is set to register formal cases. On Tuesday, CID officials held a meeting to review the details in the FIR filed by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS). The CID is expected to assign the case to a senior officer, with the additional DGP overseeing the investigation.

The Hyderabad CCS police had previously registered cases against former chief secretary Somesh Kumar and others for an alleged fraud amounting to Rs 1,400 crore related to commercial tax matters.

The complaint, lodged by commercial tax department officials, accuses Somesh Kumar, other officers, IIT-H assistant professor Sobhan Babu, and Plianto Technologies of involvement in an input tax credit fraud.