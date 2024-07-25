Hyderabad: Child Attacked by Stray Dog

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a child was bitten by a stray in Ward 4 of the Gundla Pochampally municipality under Petbasheerabad police station limits on Wednesday.

The child is critical and undergoing treatment. When contacted, Petbasheerabad CI did not officially confirm the incident.

However, reports suggested that residents of the locality have complained about stray dog menace several times, only to remain unheard.