Top
Home » Southern States

Hyderabad: Child Attacked by Stray Dog

Southern States
DC Correspondent
24 July 2024 7:55 PM GMT
Hyderabad: Child Attacked by Stray Dog
x
(Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, a child was bitten by a stray in Ward 4 of the Gundla Pochampally municipality under Petbasheerabad police station limits on Wednesday.

The child is critical and undergoing treatment. When contacted, Petbasheerabad CI did not officially confirm the incident.

However, reports suggested that residents of the locality have complained about stray dog menace several times, only to remain unheard.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hyderabad Telangana Telangana News Telangana Special News Telangana Crime News Gundla Pochampally 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick