Hyderabad: Chicken, Mutton Prices Surge for Bonalu

Hyderabad: The prices of chicken and mutton have surged dramatically in Hyderabad as the city prepares for the Bonalu festival causing a steep hike across local markets

The price of live chicken has jumped from the usual Rs.140-150 per kg to Rs.200 per kg. Similarly, the cost for 1 kg of dressed chicken has risen from Rs.200-250 to Rs.300-350. Country chicken, once priced at Rs.500 per live bird, now ranges between Rs.800 and Rs.1,000.

Mutton prices have also seen a significant increase. The cost of 1 kg of boned mutton has escalated from Rs.800 to Rs.1,000, while boneless mutton is now priced at Rs.1,250 per kg, up from Rs.1,000. The price of a live goat has doubled, with current rates ranging from Rs.8,000 to Rs.10,000, compared to the previous Rs.4,000-5,000.

Vendors at the Jiyaguda animal market attribute the steep price hike to the increased demand during the Bonalu festival. This annual celebration, which honours the goddess Mahakali, prompts many households to prepare special meat dishes as part of their rituals.