Hyderabad: The Congress government's decision to hand over collection of power bills in the Old City to Adani Company is nothing but insulting the minorities, whose interests are being completely ignored by the Revanth Reddy government. It is ridiculous that while Rahul Gandhi is opposing Adani, Revanth Reddy is inviting him, decried senior BRS leader Mohd Mahmood Ali.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the former home minister said that it was unfortunate that there is no minority welfare minister in the Revanth Reddy cabinet. The Chief Minister must fulfill his promise of providing Rs.4,000 crore for minority welfare in the coming budget, he said.

Stating that the law and order situation in the Old City had deteriorated after the Congress came to power, Mahmood Ali said that the Congress party was acting like a ‘B’ team of BJP in the state, which gets evidenced by Revanth Reddy’s friendly relations with the BJP leadership.