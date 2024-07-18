Hyderabad: One of the major attractions at the Khairatabad Ganesha mandap this year will be the idol of Lord Rama, which will be similar to the one installed at the Ayodhya temple early this year.

As this year would be the 70th year of Khairatabad Ganesha celebrations, the organisers, Sri Ganesh Utsav Committee, have decided to install a 70-feet tall eco-friendly idol this year. Last year, the idol was around 63-feet tall, weighing 45 to 50 tonnes.

This year the Ganesha idol will be crafted in the form of 'Saptamukhi Shakti Maha Vinayakudu', having seven faces, seven snakes and 14 hands. A poster of the idol will be released on Friday.

“The idol of Lord Rama will be one of the attractions,” said Sandeep Raj, joint secretary of the Sri Ganesh Utsav Committee.

As many people are yet to visit Ayodhya to seek the blessing of Lord Rama, they can have a glimpse of him in Hyderabad, said another person, who monitors works at the pandal.. According to committee members, elaborate arrangements will be in place for the smooth conduct of the festival and immersion.