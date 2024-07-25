Hyderabad: Akkanna Madanna Temple Celebrates 76th Annual Bonalu

Hyderabad: The Akkanna Madanna Temple in Hari Bowli, Old City, will celebrate the 76th year of Bonalu festival on Sunday, through various rituals like Kalasastapana, Dhwajarohana, Akshatarachana, and Rudhratrishakti homam.

The temple will host a Laksha Pushparchana on Thursday and a Laksha Kumkumarchana on Friday, attracting thousands of devotees. On Saturday, a Chandi Homam will take place, followed by a Samuhika Kumkumarchana, where women from across the city gather for the ritual.

This year marks the temple's 76th annual Bonalu. Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar inaugurated a photo exhibition showcasing images from previous events and the temple's history.

The temple's history dates back to the 17th century during the reign of Golconda ruler King Tanasha. Akkanna, the commander-in-chief, and Madanna, the Prime Minister, performed puja at the temple during their travels.

The temple became accessible to the public after the ‘Police Action’ in September 1948 when the ancient site was discovered within a Devdi wall. The then-owner, Mir Mohammed Anwar Ali Khaja of Balda, facilitated the temple's construction by donating land and funds. Since then, Bonalu and Mahankali Jatara have been celebrated annually during the month of Ashadam.

S.P. Kranthi Kumar, the organising secretary, emphasised the temple's rich heritage, noting that Minister Sridhar Babu will present silk clothes to the deity on behalf of the Telangana State government during Bonalu.