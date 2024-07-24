Hyderabad: The Telangana Cybercrime Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Tuesday arrested four members of an international cyber gang involved in a fraud worth Rs.5.4 crore.

The TGCSB launched a probe into the digital fraud that was registered on June 29. A senior citizen lodged a complaint, saying he was duped of Rs.5.40 crore, according to Shikha Goel, director of TGCSB.

The accused made partial withdrawal of funds from bank accounts and their subsequent conversion into dollars, Goel said, adding “after a thorough probe we traced the servers used by the accused and arrested them. The accused have international connections, including links to Dubai,” she stated.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Ilyas, a food app delivery executive, Mohammad Rizwan, a ride-hailing app driver, Syed Gulam Askari, car dealer. They used 17 bank accounts belonging to their acquaintances and shared the details with Dubai-based prime accused, Syed Gulam.

They transferred the funds to these accounts the same day. The co-accused along with account holders visited the banks to withdraw funds and offered a 10 per cent commission to account holders, TGCSB director said.

These funds were passed to local agents who converted the money and sent it to Mustafa’s crypto wallet. The accused till date have withdrawn `1.34 crore from 17 bank accounts and they are linked to 26 cyber crimes across the country.

Investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the account holders and the complicity of bank officials, she added.