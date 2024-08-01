Hyderabad: 4 More Officials Held for Forging Documents

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Wednesday arrested four more GHMC officials in connection with a forgery and cheating case within Rajendranagar police station limits.

The accused have been identified as Mohd. Khabirullah Khan, TPS, GHMC, Circle No. 11, Rajendranagar, N. Krishna Mohan, Dy City Planner, GHMC, Circle No. 11, Rajendranagar, K. Srinivas Reddy, Dy. Inspector of Survey, L.A., GHMC, Head Office, A.Deepak Kumar, Surveyor, Land Acquisition, GHMC, Head Office, Mukhram, Asfaq, and Mukhthadir.

According to police, the GHMC had proposed to take up road widening from Dairy Farm, PVNR Pillar No. 213 to Kismatpur village of Gandpet mandal, Rrangaredy district which was passing through Sy. Nos. 43, 44 & 46 of Upperpally village.

The accused Mukram, Ashfaq and Mukthadir submitted forged documents claiming that the road affected area is owned by Mukram. Further, the trio made the other four accused to process the file in favour of Mukram.

Thus, under collusion, the officials processed the file in favour of Mukram by misrepresenting the facts. Due to which, the TDR was issued in favour of Mukram. Subsequently, they sold the TDR for `5.78 crore to one builder and distributed the sale proceedings among themselves.

A case was registered under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) & 49 of BNS.