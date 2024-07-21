Hyderabad: 3 of Family Electrocuted in Bathroom

Hyderabad: Three members of a family were electrocuted at an apartment in Sanatnagar's JEC Colony, police said on Sunday.

The bodies of Venkatesh, 55, Madhavi, 50, and Hari, 30, were found in the bathroom. The house help who went to the house at 4 pm informed the neighbours who called the police.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the family members suffered a fatal electric shock while using the geyser in the bathroom. “The family had been living here for 35 years. Venkatesh worked in a private plastic company in a leading position," said Balanagar ACP G. Hanumanth Rao.

Rao said "His son is a mentally-challenged person. Every day, his mother would help him shower. I think when she was bathing him, they got electrocuted by the geyser. The father ran to save them but also got electrocuted and died, he said.

“It’s devastating to see all three family members dead in the bathroom. They were a lovely family. To see them go like this is heartbreaking. We need to be more aware of electrical safety.” said another neighbor, Latha.

Electric shocks in bathrooms are particularly in monsoons are dangerous because water is a conductor of electricity. Common reasons that lead to such incidents include faulty wiring, Earthing problem, isolation, and the use of high power devices in wet environments. If not properly installed or maintained, they can cause potential loss, said an electrician, Raju.

The bodies have been sent to Osmania Hospital for post mortem examination. Further investigation is still on, said Balnagar DCP K. Suresh.