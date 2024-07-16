Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman after forcibly giving her alcohol within Alwal police station limits on Tuesday.

According to Alwal circle inspector Rahul Dev, the woman who returning from work late on Friday night, was allegedly threatened and taken to an isolated place, where she was raped by Sai Kiran who was assisted by the other two accused, Saleem and Nani.

The victim had stopped at a bar in Lothkunta where Saleem met the victim. He tried to attract her attention but failed.

Consequently, Nani asked the victim, who was taking an autorickshaw, to give him a lift. Nani accompanied the victim in the three-wheeler while the other two followed them, the CI said. Nani, who had a beer bottle with him, broke it and used it to threaten the victim and the autorickshaw driver at an isolated spot.

After forcing the driver to leave, Sai Kiran took the victim a little distance away and raped her, CI Rahul Dev said.

Before committing the offence, the accused allegedly forcibly her to drink alcohol on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday so that she’s not left in a position to defend herself, police said

According to the CI, the accused worked as autorickshaw drivers. A case was registered and the accused presented before the court.