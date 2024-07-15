Hyderabad: 238 Held on Day 2 of Operations Against Drunken Driving

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested 238 people for driving under the influence of alcohol during a two-day operation on July 12 and 13, 2024. The arrests were made following drunken driving tests conducted by the police in the area.

The operation targeted drunk drivers, resulting in the arrest of 184 two-wheeler riders, 13 three-wheeler drivers, 39 four-wheeler drivers, and two heavy vehicle drivers. Among these offenders, 21 had blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml, according to police reports.

Joint commissioner of police D. Joel Davis pointed out the issue was severe, stating, “We will not tolerate those driving drunk on our roads and putting lives at risk. All those caught will be taken to court. If someone drives drunk and causes an accident that kills someone, they can be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail and fined.”