Hyderabad: 2 Held for Setting 7 Bikes Ablaze

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested for setting seven bikes on fire within the Abdullapurmet police station limits on Sunday, in an act driven by personal enmity, according to SI Karunakar Reddy. No casualties were reported.

The accused are identified as A. Shiva and Mahinder, along with two minors who have been sent to a juvenile home.

SI Reddy reported that Shiva had a dispute with Jeevan, the main victim, believing Jeevan had damaged his two-wheeler’s seat. In retaliation, Shiva hired three individuals to set Jeevan’s bike on fire. However, six other bikes parked nearby also caught fire.

The incident occurred at 3 am and was reported to the police by two individuals, N. Yadagiri and M. Vamshi.

Plaint on FoSCoS helps FSSAI nail 2 eateries

Hyderabad: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) identified violations at two eateries in Hyderabad following complaints received via the FoSCoS (Food Safety Compliance System) app.

Complaints were filed against Mehraab in Rajender Nagar, Upperpally (Ticket No. 595744225), and Indian Darbar in Narayanguda, Amberpet (Ticket No. 788269643). Inspections conducted by Food Safety Officers revealed that both establishments were in breach of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Rules and Regulations, 2011.

The commissioner of food safety announced on X that notices will be issued to both outlets and that further actions will be taken in accordance with the regulations.