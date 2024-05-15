Home Minister Vanita calls DGP, seeks stern action against culprits in violence

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Taneti Vanita has asked DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to initiate stern action against those who were involved in violence at many places during Monday’s election.

She spoke to the DGP, in special, about the violence from Telugu Desam leaders and activists in Chandragiri, Gurzala, Tadipatri, Gopalapuram and other assembly constituencies. She told him that the local police were acting indifferently even when MLAs were attacked.

Vanita explained to the DGP that this situation has arisen due to the irresponsible transfers made by EC on the biased and false complaints from the TD, even as the commission ignored the complaints from the ruling YSRC.

She said TD leaders were engaged in violence on the main road in broad daylight, but the local police looked the other way in many such areas. She demanded immediate instructions from DGP to cops to act as per rules.

She asked the DGP to punish those involved in the clashes, arson and atrocities.

“TD leaders are attacking women, BCs, SCs and STs on the grounds that they did not vote for their party. Although the attacks were brought to the notice of the local police, the cops did not catch the assailants. She sought immediate arrest of the culprits.

The home minister said there was information that the police observer appointed by the Election Commission in the state was acting unilaterally.