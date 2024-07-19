Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha Warns Against ‘Anarchy’ in AP

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said anarchist forces are trying to disturb the law and order in the state and strict action would follow.

“Law will take its course. There is no need to take parties and castes into consideration when it comes to punishing criminals. Strict steps will be taken to maintain law and order,” she said in response to recent incidents of attacks.

The minister appealed to leaders of the Telugu Desam and YSRC to maintain peace. She asked the police to protect the lives of the common people but said no one should take law into their own hands.

She said, “The cases of rape of minor girls are being thoroughly studied and it was found that such crimes are mostly done by close relatives.” A committee would be appointed for a special drive against rape, in coordination with the women and child welfare, education and police departments. Awareness conferences will be held for the students as well as their parents on the causes of rape, she said.

Meanwhile, Palnadu SP, Srinivasa Rao, denied any political connection to the murder at Vinukonda in the district. “Rashid was murdered by one Jilani due to personal enmity. This had no political connections. No political party is involved in this murder," he stressed.

Ban orders under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed on Vinukonda. Accused Jilani is understood to have been taken into custody.