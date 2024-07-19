Head Constable Attacked in Gudur, Assailant Arrested

Tirupati: A head constable was attacked while on duty in Sadhupeta Centre of Gudur in Tirupati district on Thursday by an individual who allegedly experiences psychotic episodes when confronted with police uniforms.

The victim, identified as Swamy Dass, is a head constable at the Gudur Rural Police Station.

The incident happened when Dass and another constable stopped their motorcycle to have tea at a local shop. As Dass was entering the shop, he was suddenly struck from behind with a stick by 24-year-old Lalthu Kalindi, a man from West Bengal. The blow to the back of Dass's head caused severe injury, causing him to collapse on the spot.

Witnessing the attack, the accompanying constable and local bystanders quickly apprehended the assailant. The suspect was immediately taken to the I Town police station. Meanwhile, the injured head constable was rushed to the Gudur Area Hospital. Due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later shifted to Tirupati for advanced medical treatment.

During the preliminary investigation, police were stunned to learn that the accused, Lalthu Kalindi, experiences a psychotic episode upon seeing police uniforms. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.