HC orders probe into Astrologer Venu over Naga and Sobhita divorce remarks

Hyderabad: Celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy’s remarks about the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala sparked significant media attention, leading the Telugu Digital Film Journalists Association to file a complaint with the Women’s Commission.

Swamy initially challenged this complaint in court and secured a stay to halt any actions from the Women’s Commission. However, the Telangana High Court recently canceled the stay, directing the Commission to proceed with its investigation.

The court ruled that the Women’s Commission has the authority to take necessary actions regarding the complaint. Following the High Court's decision, Venu Swamy was summoned for questioning by the Women’s Commission.

The court requested the Commission to complete its investigation and submit a report within a week. Meanwhile, Swamy is also coping with the recent loss of his mother, who passed away due to age-related health issues.







