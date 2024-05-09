Hassan Obscene Video Case: HDK Demands CBI Probe

BENGALURU: Having doubts over the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department into the alleged sexual exploitation of women, former Chief Minister and JDS State president H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday petitioned the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to direct Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hand over the sexual harassment case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Accusing the investigation by sleuths of Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D) acting to the tunes of the Congress ruled State Government into the alleged series of sexual exploitation case against Hassan Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna, accused in the series of sexual exploitation against women, is the son of his elder brother H.D. Revanna, a JDS MLA and former minister who is absconding after he fled the country. A blue corner notice has been issued against him by Interpol officials.

A delegation of JDS leaders led by H.D. Kumaraswamy met the Governor and petitioned him stating that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is the mastermind in the circulation of alleged videos containing obscene scenes of women and alleged that Shivakumar is behind the distribution of more than 25,000 pen drives containing obscene videos of women.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the pen drives were allegedly distributed to people in bus stands, parks and other public places throughout Hassan parliamentary seat which is represented by Prajwal Revanna.

The State Government has failed to stop circulation of alleged videos causing a lot of agony, sorrow and indignity to the victims and their families, accused the former Chief Minister and stated that the Congress ruled State Government failed to initiate suitable action under section various sections of Indian Penal Code and also under Information Technology Act, 2000 against all those concerned who still possess and circulate such videos.