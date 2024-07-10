Harish Rao Slams Revanth Over Comments on Demands for Postponing Groups Exams

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over demands for postponing Group II and TET exams, and the BRS expressing support for the demands.

Harish Rao, in a statement, said the Congress too had previously supported similar demands and Revanth Reddy’s criticism of the BRS smacked of opportunism. “Did you and Congress not support such demands in the past? Why are you not responding with sympathy to similar demands now? Now that you are in power, you are singing a different tune,” Harish Rao said in apparent reference to Revanth Reddy earlier in the day slamming Harish Rao, and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao accusing them of inciting students and youth to go on hunger strikes demanding postponement of the exams.

Revanth Reddy had said that instead of egging on innocent youth, Harish Rao and Rama Ram should instead should sit on an indefinite fast outside Arts College building in Osmania University campus in support of such demands.

Harish Rao accused the Chief Minister of playing politics using students and unemployed youth as pawns. “It is Revanth who played with the emotions, aspirations and dreams of the youth. It is unfortunate that a person holding the Chief Minister’s position speaks in a manner that is demeaning of those with a genuine demand. Instead of being sympathetic to youth protesting in support of their demands, Revanth Reddy has chosen to make it a political issue, and find an escape route,” Harish Rao said.