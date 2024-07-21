Guru Purnima Celebrated in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Guru Purnima celebrated across the erstwhile Nizamabad district on Sunday with gaiety. Devotees thronged the temples of lord Saibaba in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor, Kamareddy, Bapunagar, Nemli and other towns. Temple committees have made arrangements for the event in the temples. In Kamareddy town, MLA K. Venkataramana Reddy visited Datta Ashram and a few temples also conducted Annadanam on the occasion. Sarva Samaj Committee in Nizamabad has postponed Oora Panduga, a village festival that was scheduled on Sunday, to July 28 in view of Guru Purnima.