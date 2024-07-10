Guntur: Youth Cheated of Rs.29 Lakh After Donating Kidney

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha has taken a serious view of the kidney donation racket, wherein a youth from Guntur had been offered ₹30 lakh for donating his kidney but later duped.

The minister spoke to Guntur district collector, superintendent of police, and NTR district commissioner of police, directing them to initiate action against the hospital management that took the youth's kidney and duped him.

Nagarapalem police have registered a case under Sections 370(2), 417, 465, 466, 468, 471, 120 (b) r/w 34 of IPC and Sections 18, 19, 20 of Transportation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, based on a complaint filed by victim Madhubabu, a native of Garikapadu village in Krosuru mandal, currently residing in Phirangipuram village. He had been offered ₹30 lakh for donating his kidney. He was denied the promised amount after donating his kidney.

On orders of the Guntur SP, police have constituted four special teams to nab the accused in the kidney racket gang.

According to police, victim Madhubabu runs a stationary and fancy store. He suffered losses to the tune of ₹8 lakh and got caught in a debt trap. While surfing Facebook from his profile, Madhubabu came across a Facebook group named “All India Kidney Donors” seeking donation of kidneys. He posted a message in the group saying, “I am O +ve, aged 30, and my wife B +ve, aged 30, with family permission, evince interest in donating a kidney in a bid to clear debts from the money received by donating the kidney.”

Madhubabu received a call on Facebook Messenger from an ID named Sonu King who introduced him to a mediator who asked Madhubabu to come to Vijayawada. There, Madhubabu met family members of Kethineni Venkata Swamy, who required a kidney, and offered Madhubabu ₹30 lakh for donating his kidney.

On June 15, doctors of Vijaya Hospital conducted a surgery, took Madhubabu’s right kidney and implanted it in beneficiary Kethineni Venkata Swamy.