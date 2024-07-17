Guntur Police Launch Manhunt for Rape and Murder Suspect

Vijayawada: The Tenali sub-division police constituted six special teams to trace and arrest the accused in the case of rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl at Kothareddypalem village in Guntur district. “The suspect Nagaraju is absconding,” the Tenali police said.

The 13-year-old, class VII student was found dead under mysterious circumstances, with bruises on her neck, at Nagaraju’s residence in Kotha Reddypalem village on Monday. “Nagaraju locked his house and escaped from the village,” police said.

The incident in Chebrolu, close on the heels of the Muchumarri and Vizianagaram incidents, spread scare among the inhabitants of Kotha Reddypalem village. The victim's family members pleaded for justice and arrest and punishment of the accused at the earliest.

The victim’s family members and other villagers staged a protest, saying that they would not conduct the last rites of the minor girl until the accused was punished.

According to the police, the victim and her brother attend the same school in their village. On Monday, the victim on her way to the school complained of illness and informed her friends Sravanthi and Navya that she was going back to her home.

When her brother went home, he found that she hadn’t returned home. The family started a search and found her slippers outside Nagaraju’s house. Later, she was found her lying unconscious in the house, with bruises on her body.”