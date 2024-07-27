Government Should Seize Daspalla Lands: JS Corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has demanded the immediate seizure of the Daspalla lands in Visakhapatnam, citing extensive legal violations. At a press conference held on Saturday, he detailed how the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials rejected the incorporation of these lands in town survey records due to a lack of proper documentation.

He said that these lands, long thought to be government property, lack clear transfer documentation from Rani Sahiba Wadwan and highlighted Estate Developers, a company owned by YSRC leader Vijaya Sai Reddy's son-in-law Rohit Reddy, provided documents asserting private ownership, and the GVMC dismissed the assertion.

He demanded the district collector immediately seize the lands and classify them under Section 22A to prevent further misuse. He criticized the construction of a hundred-foot road through the lands, deeming it unnecessary and a product of fraudulent planning under the YSRC government.

Yadav called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged land scam. He pointed to illegal cash transactions amounting to thousands of crores, underscoring the necessity for a thorough probe.

Addressing another issue, Yadav insisted that the GVMC's water tanks, essential for the local drinking water supply, should not be relocated. These tanks, with a capacity of 2,700 kilolitres, have been part of the government-owned land for over 70 years. Yadav accused Vijaya Sai Reddy of attempting to move these tanks to benefit private interests, a move the current administration has firmly rejected.