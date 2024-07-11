GHMC Chief Directs Officials to Fight Against Dengue Diligently

Hyderabad: Outlining the importance of collective action and coordinated efforts to fight against the dengue menace, GHMC commissioner Amrapali Kata convened a meeting with medical, entomology, and sanitation officials at the municipal corporation’s command control room.

During the meeting, Kata told officials belonging to different departments to work in synergy so as to instill confidence in public.

Recommending a special drive to spray mosquito repellent on school and hostel premises and observing ‘Dry Day’ every Friday for eliminating mosquito breeding sites, the GHMC commissioner also moved a proposal for appointing student as ‘warriors’ for raising awareness about dengue prevention.

Issuing warnings to AMHOs, she said that the officials will have to perform their duties diligently and any lax approach or negligence will be dealt strictly.

The commissioner also highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness and suggested setting up of pushcarts at the garbage points. Kata along with other officials also unveiled a poster titled “Join the Fight Against Dengue”. Additional commissioner of sanitation Ravi Kiran, CMHO Dr. Padmaja Rani, chief entomologist Rambabu, AMHOs, and other officials were present at the meeting.