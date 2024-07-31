GHMC Chief Amrapali Orders Health Measures

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, Amrapali Kata, directed the authorities to take steps to prevent littering in the city. On Tuesday, The commissioner held a teleconference with additional and zonal commissioners.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner ordered the officials to take measures to improve the attendance percentage of sanitation and cleaning staff. In particular, the commissioner directed the concerned deputy commissioners and the assistant medical officers to report for duty at 6 am.

The commissioner said the deputy commissioners and assistant medical officers were responsible for ensuring that garbage, green waste, construction and demolition waste are disposed of properly. She asked the zonal commissioners to pay special attention in this regard.

The commissioner directed the officials to fill the potholes on the roads, complete the road repairs and mark the road linings, besides planting saplings in the footpath medium.