Gate 2 at AP Secretariat Opened for Public

DC Correspondent
17 July 2024 8:05 PM GMT
Gate 2 at AP Secretariat Opened for Public
Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu opened the gate after the wall erected by the previous YSRC government was demolished. The wall was aimed at preventing the protesting Amaravati farmers from entering the secretariat complex.

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Government on Wednesday demolished the wall constructed at Gate 2 in the Secretariat premises in Velagapudi and allowed entry to the public through there.

Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu opened the gate after the wall erected by the previous YSRC government was demolished. The wall was aimed at preventing the protesting Amaravati farmers from entering the secretariat complex.

Meanwhile, the speaker consoled the family members of Marshall Kuchipudi Lathiya Rao, who died following a heart stroke while discharging his duties at the assembly hall premises on Wednesday. He assured the family members of all kinds of assistance.

Marshall Lathiya Rao collapsed following a heart stroke and was immediately shifted to NRI hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead.

Marshall Lathiya Rao collapsed following a heart stroke and was immediately shifted to NRI hospital for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
