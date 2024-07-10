Four Indian Origins Arrested in US

Hyderabad: Four Indians were arrested in Texas after being charged in a human trafficking case on July 8. Chandan Dasireddy, Santhosh Katkoori, Dwaraka Gunda, and Anil Male all aged between 24 and 38 were arrested by the Princeton Police.

The police were tipped off after a pest control company was called to a home on Ginsburg Lane for possible bed bugs in May. When they noticed that each room has more than five young woman sleeping on the floors with suitcases beside them they alerted the police.

According to Princeton Police Chief, the victims were subjected to deplorable conditions and forced to work in menial jobs and even subjected to exploitation and abuse

The police conducted a raid on the property on Monday morning, rescued 12 victims, including men, women, and children. The victims are currently receiving medical care and psychological support from local NGOs.

Upon inspection, The women claimed that they were forced to work for Katkoori and his wife Gunda’s shell companies.

Further investigation revealed that the victims included both men and women working as programmers in multiple locations in Princeton, Melissa, and McKinney . The police seized multiple laptops, phones, printers, and fraudulent documents from the locations