Former minister Jogu Ramanna condemns attack on BRS party working president KTR

ADILABAD: Former Minister Jogu Ramanna on Friday strongly condemned the attack on BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao and alleged that BJP activists in saffron dresses posing themselves as Hanuman disciples had pelted stones in Bhainsa. He said BJP leaders resorted to this with the disappointment that BJP was going to lose the election. BRS candidate Atram Sakku also strongly condemned the attack on KTR.

He said the state government has failed to provide needed police security and bandobast for the KTR’s road show in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town and alleged that the incident was pre-planned so that BJP could take advantage of the incident in the Lok Sabha elections.

Ramanna said they too respect the lord Ram and BRS leaders and activists take Hanuman deeksha and added that BJP was involved in the incident but not the Hanuman disciples.

Police arrested 23 persons on the charges of alleged involvement in the Bhainsa incident

Meanwhile, Nirmal district police arrested the 23 persons and remanded them to the court on the charges of being involved in an incident of pelting tomatoes, potatoes and stones at KTR while addressing the roadshow in Bhainsa on Thursday night. Among the total 23 persons, 17 are reportedly Lord Hanuman's disciples.

Police registered cases against the 23 persons under IPC sections 307, 120 B, 143, 144, 147, 148 R/W149.