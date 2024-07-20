Focus on Funds for AP from Centre, AP CM Naidu Tells TD MPs

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday asked Telugu Desam MPs to obtain funds from various ministries of the Centre. He underlined that funds for Polavaram and Amaravati are crucial for AP’s development.

Addressing the TD Parliamentary Party meeting before commencement of the Parliament session on Monday, the CM advised party MPs about the strategies they must follow. State ministers also attended the meeting along with MPs.

Naidu told the party’s MPs that (former chief minister) Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing fake politics for existence. There has been no change in Jagan Mohan Reddy's behaviour even after people have completely rejected him in the elections.

“Looking at what the previous YSRC government and Jagan Mohan Reddy have done, it seems extremists and terrorists are a bit better than these two,” the Chief Minister remarked.

“What Jagan Mohan Reddy will do in Delhi is not important now. What we should do is important,” Naidu underlined.

He directed party members to work in Parliament with one agenda – Development of Andhra Pradesh. He asked them to seek information from various departments. According to the need, the members must meet the Union ministers of respective departments along with the state ministers.

“MPs should get projects, funds and schemes from the centre for AP. People have put a lot of hope on us. They have made us win with unshakeable majorities,” the CM stated.

He said funds for projects like Amaravati, Polavaram and Jal Jeevan Mission need to be obtained from the Centre. MPs must ensure implementation of guarantees contained in the AP Reorganisation Act. Division of properties in Schedules 9 and 10 of the AP Reorganisation Act should be completed. “We have already started discussions with the Telangana government on this,” he pointed out.

Naidu asked the MPs to counter the false propaganda on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). “Talk to the Centre, so that it takes steps to run the plant efficiently. It (Centre) should consider allocating mines to VSP,” he said.

The Chief Minister told the MPs to pursue the railway and highway projects that are to be implemented in Andhra Pradesh.

“You (MPs) should work in such a way that every minute, every day counts. If you take initiative to this level, good things will happen in the state soon,” Naidu added.