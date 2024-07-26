Floods Claim Farmer’s Life, Damage Horticulture, Vegetable Crops

Kakinada: Floods claimed the life of a farmer Godi Srinivasa Rao (49) from Ayinavilli Lanka village in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

He had left home on Wednesday to tend to his banana gardens. He did not return to his house, leading to a search. His body was later found in a canal. Ayinavilli police have registered a case.

Heavy rains and floods have also damaged horticulture and vegetable crops in Eluru, Konaseema and East and West Godavari districts. Coconut, palm oil, banana and vegetable growers are distressed over their loss.

Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar said horticulture crops have been damaged over an extent of 1,596.48 hectares, affecting 5,030 farmers. Horticulture crops have submerged in flood water. They will be damaged if the water does not recede in about four days.

Agriculture crops spread over 3,453 acres have been damaged. 23 livestock including sheep and goats have been lost in Kota village of Ramachandrapuram division, with the loss estimated at ₹81,000.

Mahesh Kumar said 293 families have been evacuated to 75 rehabilitation centres. They have been given 1,970 food packets, 1,780 water packets and 4,561 water cans. 1,586 houses have been marooned in Mummidivaram and Katrenikona mandals. 60 medical camps have been opened.

Joint collector T. Nishanthi visited P. Gannavaram, Malkipuram and Sakhinetipalli mandals. She instructed officials to supply only protected drinking water to people. She told people that the administration is taking all steps to mitigate the loss.

Eluru district horticulture officer S. Rama Mohan said horticulture crops over 2,800 hectares in the district got damaged due to heavy rains and floods.