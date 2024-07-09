Five Telangana Innovators are Selected to Participate at the Activate Impact Summit in New York

Hyderabad: Five Telangana innovators are selected to participate in the 8th annual 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York this December, a release said.

The winners are Meeth Kumar Shah for his project ‘ApnAInterview Cracker’ (Vignana Bharathi Institute of Technology), Manal Muneer for ‘Intellnexa’ (Deeksha Degree College Nirmal), Narayanam Bhavya for ‘Manifesting manholes’, Pemmasani Likhitha Chowdary for ‘Tech Vasaliu’ , and Satyavathi Kolapalli for ‘Nurture Sapling’ (all from Malla Reddy College of Engineering for Women, Hyderabad).

Telangana IT department, in collaboration with the 1M1B (One Million for One Billion), launched 1M1B Green Skills Academy. "As we inaugurate the 1M1B Green Skills Academy and witness its impact on our youth, I am pleased to reaffirm Telangana's commitment to fostering sustainable development through innovative initiatives like this. The establishment of the academy’s center in our state marks a milestone towards equipping youth with essential green skills. We believe this collaboration will not only empower our youth but also strengthen our position as pioneers in sustainable technology and practices," said IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu, the release added.

“The youth from Telangana have worked hard in the last few months and presented amazing projects. We have shortlisted the top 5 students for now and will be selecting another set of 5 students in the next few months. I believe the 1M1B Green Skills Academy is a big opportunity for the youths of Telangana to get skilled,” said Manav Subodh, founder and chief mentor, 1M1B, a UN-accredited nonprofit that engages youth to become problem solvers.