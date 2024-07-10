Final Phase of Admission Notification for AP POLYCET - 2024 Issued

Vijayawada: AP technical education department director B. Navya on Tuesday released the final phase notification for admissions into the Polytechnic courses for the 2024-25 academic year.

Navya said students who have cleared AP Polycet - 2024 and are interested in applying for admission into polytechnic courses through web options are directed to pay the processing fee online and do their certificate verification, registering the college options from July 11 to July 14. She said the seat allocation will be done on July 16.

For more details, students are directed to visit https://appolycet.nic.in website. Students will be given a chance to self-join and report between July 18 to July 20.