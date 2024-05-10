EWS quota applies to poor among Muslims: Purandeswari

KAKINADA: BJP state president and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha candidate Daggubati Purandeswari has said she would do her best to develop Rajamahendravaram and to fulfill the needs of the people in the constituency.

In an Interview to Deccan Chronicle, she said the EWS quota applies to the poor among the Muslims also along with the poor in other castes. She spoke about the outlook for her party in the present polls in AP.

Q: In the past, you contested from Visakhapatnam. Now, you are in the fray for the Rajamahendravaram LS seat. What prompted this change?

A: In 2004, I worked in Bapatla, but the seat was in the Reserved category in 2009. Therefore, in 2009, I went to Visakhapatnam. Subsequently, at the time of bifurcation, I quit the Congress and joined the BJP. My senior in the BJP, Kambhampati Haribabu, contested from Visakhapatnam. Therefore, I was directed by the party to enter the fray in Rajampet. Again, in 2019, the party directed me to contest from Visakhapatnam. Now, three parties are in the alliance in AP and there were the compulsions of seat adjustment. I was allocated Rajamahendravaram. I am following instructions from the high command in the interests of party, the people and the state.

Q: Though you are contesting from Rajamahendravaram LS, you as state party chief have left both Rajamahendravaram Urban and Kakinada Urban seats to your allies. What are the reasons?

A: Three parties are in alliance – the BJP, the TDP and the Jana Sena- Even before the BJP joined the alliance, there was some understanding between the TD and Jana Sena and subsequently a different arrangement was worked out.

Q: Earlier, the Anaparthi seat was allocated to an army jawan and subsequently he was replaced by a leader who was in the TD till recently. He joined the BJP reluctantly at the eleventh hour.

A: I have great respect for army men. But due to certain political considerations and also ground realities, Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy was taken into the party and given the BJP ticket. We have shown no disrespect to Sivaramakrishna Raju and the decision was taken only after consulting him and convincing him.

Q: When the alliance’s common manifesto was released, you were not present as the state president. Siddhardha Nath Singh, the state party incharge of BJP, also did not unveil the manifesto. Did these send the right signals to the voters?

A: Too much should be read into such matters. I was busy with electioneering. The manifesto was prepared between the TD and the Jana Sena. By that time our party leadership had already released its manifesto at the national level. Therefore, we did not prepare a separate manifesto for AP. But, we endorse the TD-Jana Sena manifesto alongside our national manifesto. There are no contradictions. We will take these issues to the people and implement the promises and schemes once we are elected to power in the state.

Q: It is said TD chief Chandrababu Naidu doesn’t respect the promises in his manifesto and doesn’t implement them. In the 2014 elections, three gas cylinders were promised to each family in the manifesto. But this was not implemented. Now, the Super Six. More promises were included. What is the guarantee that these will be implemented this time, and will you guarantee the implementation of these promises?

A: The TD and Jana Sena issued the manifesto. As an ally, we can remind them that it should be implemented if we win power. The onus is on them.

Q: A controversy is raging on the issue of reservations based on religion, especially, in the light of statements made by PM Modi in Telangana and elsewhere. But, the TD and Jana Sena are promising four percent reservations for Muslims in AP. How do you reconcile to this?

A: The central government has already announced a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections. Muslims will also be included in that segment, depending on their socio economic conditions, but not based on their religious identity. There is no confusion on the issue.





Q: In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chandrababu Naidu were at loggerheads. Modi described Naidu as a corrupt leader and said that he was using the Polavaram project as an ATM. Now, the PM is using the same language against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government.

A: Do you want to say that Jagan Reddy is a very clean chief minister? The Prime Minister has questioned the corrupt practices of the present state government. Was it wrong? The PM questions corruption wherever he finds it, nothing wrong with that.

Q: How many LS seats and assembly seats would the alliance win in AP?

A: I am sure we will have a good majority and we are all striving for it. God’s grace will also be on our side.





Q: In the past, you and your husband Daggubati Venkateswara Rao did not see eye to eye with Chandrababu Naidu on many issues. Now, both of you are on the same side of the fence. Is it a temporary alliance based on political exigencies, or have you patched up with Chandrababu Naidu?

A: You are right. In the past, there were differences of opinion. But during the past two years, there is cordiality in the family. We are travelling together in an amicable manner at the family level as well.





Q: Will Jr.NTR participate in the campaign?

A: That depends on him and his schedule. He is capable of taking a decision himself on his political entry.





Q: What is the stand of your party on Special Category Status to AP and on the call for Visakhapatnam Railway Zone?

A: The SCS has been ruled out and the reasons have been explained. A special package has been announced, equivalent to the promised SCS. On the issue of Railway Zone, the present state government has not allocated suitable land.