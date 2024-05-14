Elections: Huge traffic on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway

Hyderabad: Huge traffic jam was witnessed on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway as people are returning to Hyderabad after casting their vote in their hometowns on Monday evening.





Elections were held in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Monday, many people who travelled to their native places in AP as well as within Telangana, are returning back to Hyderabad after casting their vote which led to huge rush of vehicles on the highway on Monday evening. Heavy traffic was seen on the toll plazas.

On the polling day, Hyderabad roads wore a deserted look as scores of people left the city to vote.



Two Telugu states went to polls on Monday, elections for 17 Lok Sabha seats were held in Telangana. Polling for 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 assembly seats were held in Andhra Pradesh.