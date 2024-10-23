 Top
ED raids ex-TN minister Vaithiyalingam in money scam

23 Oct 2024 9:39 AM GMT
The Enforcement Directorate conducts searches against former AIADMK minister Vaithiyalingam on Wednesday.

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches against former AIADMK minister Vaithiyalingam and some others as part of a money laundering case investigation, official sources said.

The raids are being undertaken in four cities in the state, including Chennai, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED investigation is related to alleged quid pro quo in giving sanctions for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority works during Vaithiyalingam's stint as the Tamil Nadu housing development minister.

It is alleged that “tainted” funds were received as unsecured loans in the bank accounts of some companies allegedly linked to him.




( Source : PTI )
