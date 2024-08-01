DS Statue to be Installed in Nizamabad Town

Nizamabad: The statue of former PCC president and Rajya Sabha member late D. Srinivas, popularly known as DS, will be installed at the bypass road circle near Kanteshwar soon. A meeting in this regard will be conducted on August 3.

Following the representation from Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri, district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to conduct a meeting by the Nizamabad municipal corporation on August 3 to accord permission for the installation of the statue of the Congress leader. DS followers said that Srinivas strived hard for the formation of Telangana state, Telangana University and Government Medical College for Nizamabad.