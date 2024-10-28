Dry weather likely to persist in AP as temperatures rise

Visakhapatnam: Weather conditions in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh are expected to stay largely dry, with no significant changes predicted soon. Maximum temperatures in many parts of the state have remained around 35 degrees Celsius over the past three days. According to Stella S., director of the IMD in Amaravati, there are no active weather systems in the Bay of Bengal, and the northeast monsoon has also remained inactive.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over coastal Odisha has shifted slightly southward, now affecting South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh at elevations up to 5.8 km. This system could bring isolated heavy rainfall to ASR, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Srikakulam districts in the next 24 hours.

Nationally, light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning are anticipated over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and parts of Karnataka between October 31 and November 1. Meanwhile, local temperatures in Andhra Pradesh’s agency areas, like Lambasingi, have risen, with minimum temperatures increasing from 16°C to 20°C.







