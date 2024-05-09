Dharmana reaffirms YSRC government’s support to farmers

VISAKHAPATNAM: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Wednesday reiterated YSRC government's commitment towards fulfilling its promises made to farmers and rural population.

Addressing campaign meetings in Venkatapuram, Naira, Ponnam, Navanam Badu and Chintada in Srikakulam Rural mandal, he contrasted YSRC administration's record of delivering on commitments with the opposition's history of betraying people.

Prasada Rao emphasised on Jagan Mohan Reddy government's integrity in settling farmers' loans and providing investment assistance to them. He highlighted the implementation of welfare schemes and distributing house titles to 31 lakh people.

The minister drew attention of the people to the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state, where Modi clarified that the Land Titling Act had been initiated not by the state government but by the centre to protect the lands of the poor.

Refuting charges of opposition leaders that the Land Titling Act is to grab lands to poor, Dharmana emphasised that the act will empower the underprivileged through redistribution of government land and grant of cultivation rights.

Reiterating the Prime Minister's endorsement of Land Titling Act, the minister urged voters to scrutinise the opposition parties’ pledges critically and underlined the importance of supporting a government that is committed to rural development.

Dharmana assured farmers that ongoing projects such as Vamsadhara irrigation scheme will address the issues of water scarcity in the region.