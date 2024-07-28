Decision Likely Soon on Free RTC Travel for AP Women; Meeting on Monday

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam-led alliance government is proceeding to fulfil the various poll promises. It will launch the Anna Canteens on August 15 and is trying to implement the Free RTC bus travel facility for women soon.

Under the ‘Super Six’ alliance manifesto, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is keen on the implementation of the free RTC Bus travel, which would benefit 15 lakh women in AP.

Officials said that during a review to be conducted by the chief minister on Monday with RTC and transport department officials, a key decision on its implementation is likely.

The three-party alliances’ joint 2024 election manifesto had promised to start Anna Canteens for the poor through offer of quality food for Rs.5.

After coming into power, Naidu is fulfilling the Super Six manifesto promises one by one. The AP Land Titling Act has been repealed, a notification for Mega DSC was issued, the social security pensions were increased to Rs.4,000 per month from Rs.3,000 and free sand supply has started.

According to sources, the APSRTC has prepared a report on its implementation. Its officials had visited Telangana and Karnataka to study how this scheme was implemented there. It is estimated that APSRTC will incur a burden of up to Rs.250 crore per month due to free bus travel.

According to the reports, an average of 36-37 lakh people travel by APSRTC a day. Some 40 per cent of them -- 15 lakh --are women.

The free bus scheme is offered in rural areas of Telangana, Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, express buses, city ordinary and metro express in Hyderabad city. In Karnataka, the policy of free travel is being implemented in express services in rural areas and in the city services in Bangalore. In Tamil Nadu, women are provided free travel facility in city services in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Notably, in Telangana and Karnataka, the occupancy ratio (OR) of RTC buses was 65-70 per cent. After the free travel facility was introduced for women, it reached 95 per cent. If the Telangana and Karnataka policy is implemented in AP, APSRTC will incur a burden of up to Rs.250 crore per month, an official said.

At present, the APSRTC receives an average revenue of Rs.500 crore per month through tickets, of which up to Rs.220 crore is spent on diesel.

The previous YSRC government had merged RTC into government. Hence, the government is paying the salaries of the RTC employees. APSRTC is paying an average of Rs.125 crore (25%) of the revenue per month to the government.