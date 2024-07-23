Crop Insurance Scheme for All Farmers in AP

Vijayawada: Agriculture minister K. Atchannaidu, finance minister Payyavula Keshav and civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar directed the officials to do justice for all farmers who have lost crops due to the recent natural calamities.

They asked the officials to implement the crop insurance scheme for all farmers in the state and said the alliance government would examine the implementation of the insurance scheme for mango farmers.

These three ministers held a review meeting with agriculture and horticulture officials at the Secretariat on Monday.

Later, they told the media that as per the directions from the Union Government, the best crop insurance scheme should be implemented in the state. The previous government spoiled the crop insurance scheme in the last five years, they alleged.

The three ministers discussed in detail the implementation of the crop insurance scheme based on yield and weather conditions. “Ways for implementation of the scheme are under consideration,” they said.

A detailed report was submitted to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, they said.