Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The Budget demonstrates a clear vision for Hyderabad's transformation into a world class city. Significant budgetary allocations have been made and well-defined projects announced, addressing key challenges. This reflects the Congress government's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Hyderabad's residents and solidifying its position as a leading economic and cultural hub. The Budget has placed Hyderabad at the forefront of its development agenda. The budget outlines a multi-pronged approach, addressing key areas such as infrastructure, transportation, disaster management, and environmental rejuvenation.

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy- Irrigation Minister

The Budget is anti-farmer, indicates the government has no proper plan for welfare of the people. It looks like a street meeting without any important features. It failed to continue the sheep scheme, there is no assurance on Dalit Bandhu, there is no mention of Rythu Bandhu. The Budget is trash with nothing important in terms of financial assistance to farmers. The state government could not make a single policy related to development of IT, industries, agriculture.

K. Chandrashekar Rao - BRS president

The government has made a weak Budget without fulfilling its promises. It failed to allocate funds for welfare schemes. The government neglected women, farmers and Dalits. There is no constructive policy for development of the state. No funds were allocated for developing Hyderabad.

K.T. Rama Rao- BRS working president

The allocation of Rs.72,659 crore for agriculture and allied sectors shows the Congress government's recognition of agriculture as the backbone of the state's economy. The historic allocation of Rs.31,000 crore to waive crop loans is unprecedented. No state could match this move, which would be remembered in history. The Budget reflects a strong commitment to social justice and inclusive growth.

Md Shabbir Ali - Government adviser

The state government has kept its word by allocating Rs.72,659 crore for the agriculture sector. Allocations to relieve farmers of the loan burden with Rs.2 lakh waiver at one go, Rythu Bima, crop insurance, paddy bonus, Rythu Bharosa for land owners and agriculture labourers and horticulture development shows that the government has given primacy to farmer welfare.

Tummala Nageswara Rao - Agriculture minister

There is nothing in the budget except speculation, juggling of numbers, clamour and complacency. No provision has been made for crop investment assistance under Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bharosa. There is no mention of support pensions, the Congress has cheated people on this. The Budget for Dalit welfare and tribal welfare has decreased. More funds were needed for agriculture.

G. Kishan Reddy - Union minister

The Budget is proof that the implementation of promises given by the Congress is like a donkey laying eggs. The budget does not show the calculation document from where the income for the allocations would be collected. The government has admitted that the loan waiver has done more harm than good.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar - Minister of state

Introducing a Budget with debts and giving priority to political discourse is proof of the bankruptcy of the Congress. There is no mention of the unemployment dole. They need Rs.14, 000 crore per month. But the government did not allocate funds. It is estimated that Rs.14,000 crore are required annually under the Maha Lakshmi scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs.2,500 for poor women. The scheme was not mentioned.

Aleti Maheshwar Reddy - BJP floor leader

It is ironic that KCR who did not respond to the Union budget is speaking about the state Budget. He did not did not come to the Assembly when the House passed a resolution protesting against the Central budget which betrayed Telangana. As part of a political alliance, the BRS and BJP are levelling allegations on the Congress.

D. Anasuya Seethakka - Minister of Women and Child Development, Tribal Welfare

The Telangana government allocated Rs.3,003 crores towards minorities welfare, while the Centre allocated only Rs.3,183 crore for the entire country. The Congress has kept up the promises announced in the election manifesto. I thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka for allocating sufficient allocations.

Mohammed Faheemuddin Qureshi, vice-chairman & president of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society

We welcome allocations for agriculture, Dalit, tribal, education and medical sectors. Allocations were made in the last 10 years but not fully spent. Dalit and Tribal sub-plans never spent more than 60 per cent. Due to the elimination of schemes like literacy missions, lack of buildings and other facilities for government schools, students are attracted to private schools. Even the funds allocated to the medical sector are not enough for basti and village dispensaries and government hospitals.

Tammineni Veerabhadram - CPM state secretary

Substantial budgetary allocations for critical infrastructure projects underscore the Chief Minister’s and Deputy Chief Minister’s dedication to transforming Hyderabad into a progressive urban hub. The ₹1,525 crore allocated for the Regional Ring Road will enhance connectivity, alleviate traffic congestion, and unlock new development opportunities. The ₹1,500 crores dedicated to the Musi river project and the Musi corridor's development highlight a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, tourism, and job creation. Additionally, the ₹3,385 crores earmarked for Metro Water Works will ensure a sustainable water supply crucial for the city’s growing population.

V. Rajashekhar Reddy - President, Credai, Hyderabad



