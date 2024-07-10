Congress is Run by Chandrababu Naidu in AP, Alleges YSRC Leader Ravichandra Reddy

Vijayawada: Taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s remarks to tour the Kadapa Lok Sabha segment and ensure Congress victory in the Kadapa byelection, YSRC leader K. Ravichandra Reddy wondered if Revanth Reddy who failed to ensure Congress win in Mahbubnagar seat could ensure Congress and Sharmila’s victory in Kadapa.

Addressing the media persons at the YSRC central office here in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Ravichandra Reddy alleged that the Congress is a tail party of TD and it is run by TD supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in AP.