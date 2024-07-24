CITIIS Project for Education and Health in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana disclosed that the state government is implementing a City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) project in 15 villages within the Amaravati capital area. He said under the project, state-of-the-art medicines and quality education will be provided to the poor. For the purpose, schools, health centres, anganwadis, modern cemeteries and other facilities are being constructed in the villages.

The minister, Tadikonda MLA Tenali Shravan Kumar and CRDA commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar were reviewing the various development works being implemented in Amaravati on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Narayana said total ₹138.62 crore will be spent on the CITIIS project for which French Development Agency is providing a financial assistance of ₹40 crore, another ₹40 crore will be provided by the central government and ₹58.62 crore will be borne by the CRDA.

The minister accused the previous government of destroying Amaravati. To restore the capital, the TDP-led government has restarted works in Amaravati of which the CITIIS project is a part. The work is being undertaken by the Amaravati Smart and Sustainable City Corporation Limited. “Amaravati is not among the top 5 cities in the world. But once it is built according to Norman Foster's designs, it will definitely be number one in the world,” Narayana declared. Explaining CITIIS project details, he said ₹23.73 crore are being spent on building 17 model anganwadi centres and ₹8.63 crore will be spent on providing various facilities and infrastructure in these buildings, including 16 health centres, which will extend quality and state-of-the-art medicare. The minister explained that the government will also build primary health centres by spending ₹27.69 crores, 14 school buildings at a cost of ₹12.18 crore and provide other facilities at an expenditure of ₹28.5 crore and ₹11.32 crore.

