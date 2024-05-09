Children continue to beg on streets even as officials claim rehab ops are underway

Hyderabad: One of the pathetic sights is children made to beg., imagine how distressing it will be when a child is carrying an infant and begging at one of the busiest cross roads in a city, in harsh temperatures, reflecting the society and the inefficacy of the government mechanism.

Social scientists explained begging leads to crime. If the practice is not stopped, child lifting and kidnapping of children by anti-social elements will increase. Child begging on main junctions of Hyderabad is a common sight, the authorities are mum, even though there are CCTV cameras all over but failed to take immediate action.

This correspondent captured a child carrying an infant and begging at the Patny crossroads Secunderabad. Child-begging rackets still thrive in the centre of the city. Once a year, the authorities carry out rescue operations but later, they return back, and these operations are only for the records sake, question several individuals.

Radhika Bang, a management professional and resident of Sindhi Colony, reacted, “I personally come across these helpless children begging on the roads. I usually get into dilemna as to should I encourage them by offering money or is it just another racket that’s running and making this kids beg?”

She added: “I urge the government to really look into this very seriously and form teams to nab people who are behind the rackets. These children are the future our country. Stringent laws are to be formed. The guilty should be punished.”

Dr E. Ganagdhar, additional Commissioner of Labour & Director State resource centre for eliminating of child and bonded labour, says: “The Operation Smile’ team is working on this, whenever someone spots such a scene, they can call on 1098 a 24-hour childline for national emergency toll free number.”