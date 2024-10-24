Chennai bus fire: Quick action saves over 50 passengers

Chennai: A government bus carrying more than 50 passengers from Pollachi to Coimbatore caught fire while in transit, but thanks to the quick action by the driver, all passengers were safely evacuated. The incident occurred near Othakkal Mandapam when the driver noticed smoke and immediately pulled over, allowing everyone to disembark before the fire spread.

After the passengers were safely off the bus, flames engulfed the vehicle. The Fire and Rescue Services were promptly alerted, and personnel are currently working to extinguish the blaze. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.