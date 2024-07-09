C1 Expands GICC Hyderabad Facility

Hyderabad: C1 (formerly ConvergeOne) announced the expansion of its Global Innovation and Capabilities Centre (GICC) into a 40,000 sq ft facility at Sattva Knowledge Park in Raidurg on Monday. The move will support the company’s growth, a release said.

The seating capacity has been doubled at the GICC. It also established the C1 R&D Lab and the C1 Experience that will showcase products, including the newly launched GenAI-powered assistant.

“The new facilities will support our present operations and direct future growth and technological advancements,” said Chandra Boddoju, managing director, and country head of India operations.

“By utilising the talent and expertise in India, we will be well positioned to accelerate our global operations,” said Tamara Shaw, chief transformation office, USA.

C1 has 600 employees across India and about 60 per cent of them are in Hyderabad. The target is to have 1,000 employees by the end of 2025. It is hiring through partners and also started lateral and campus hiring, the release added.