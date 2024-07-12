BRSV General Secretary Flays Lathi-charge on OU Students

Nalgonda: Strongly condemning lathi-charge on the protesting students on the Osmania University (OU) campus, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) general secretary, Bommaraboina Nagarjuna, on Thursday said that the Congress government was to “bring back the atmosphere prevailing during the Telangana agitation on the university campus.”

Further recalling the days of Telangana movement, he said that police forces, including the BSF, had been used against the protesting students of the OU. Reminding Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy about the promises he made to bring ‘Praja Palana’, Nagarjuna said that the CM brought the “police rule” in the state.

Furthermore, he said that fencing was removed at Praja Bhavan by the Chief Minister, but the same was erected before the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGSC) office building.

The BRSV general secretary also demanded from the state government to postpone the examination of Group-II, Group-III and DSC and also increased the number of posts. “The chief minister should also tender an apology to the protesting students and job aspirants for the lathi-charge incident by the police,” he added.