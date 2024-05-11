Botsa accuses EC of being biased towards ED

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister and Chipurupalle YSRC candidate Botsa Satyanarayana has levelled serious accusations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that it is biased and favours former AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The minister asked ECI why it has stopped distribution of pension amounts to people of Andhra Pradesh, when in 2019, it allowed Naidu to distribute Pasupu Kunkuma funds.

Satyanarayana questioned why the ECI is having different rules for YSRC and the alliance. He warned that poor will not survive in Andhra Pradesh if the alliance wins in AP.

The minister said the YSRC government had decided to ensure timely distribution of schemes like Vidya Deevena, Cheyuta, Input Subsidy, and EBC Nest. However, Chandrababu stopped these schemes. Due to such action of TD chief, 38 people have died, Satyanarayana charged.

He said because the state election officials and Election Commission of India did not respond to the state government’s pleas on pensions, state government had to approach the court and obtain an order for release of funds.