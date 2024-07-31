BJP Demands Love Jihad Bill in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash urged the Telangana government to introduce a Love Jihad bill similar to the Uttar Pradesh's legislation. He cited concerns over illegal immigration, claiming it aims to alter the region's demographic balance. Subhash criticised the current government’s alleged appeasement policies and stressed the need for national interest over political gains.

Referring to the Uttar Pradesh’s Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, which was introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in February 2021, Subhash praised its results and upcoming amendments. He asserted that similar legislation in Telangana would address forced conversions and protect Hindu girls from radical influences.