BJP can scrap quota to Adivasis if it comes to power: BRS' Atram Sakku

ADILABAD: BRS candidate Atram Sakku in the elections for Adilabad Lok Sabha on Friday said farmers and poor were disappointed a lot with the Congress government for failing to implement welfare schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi, pensions and Rythu Bandhu and crop loan waiver and hoped that people will vote for BRS in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said Adivasis would suffer a jolt with the possible danger of scrapping reservations by BJP if it came to power at the Centre and added that he became MLA just because of reservations.

He claimed they were getting positive responses from the people during their election campaign.

Addressing the small gatherings at various places as part of the election campaign in Adilabad district, Atram Sakku said the ruling Congress government has failed to implement promises given during the elections.

He said poor people, especially Adivasis, were badly affected by not implementing the Kalyana Laksmi, Rythi Bandhu and pensions and many Adivasis used to depend on Kalyana Lakshmi to perform their children’s marriages.

Sakku said the BRS government improved the road connectivity to the interior areas in its 10 years of rule and many bridges were constructed on the rivulets and streams to improve the road connectivity.

Sakku said there is every danger of changing the Indian constitution and scrapping reservations for SC, ST and OBC and Minorities if BJP came to power at the Centre and people of these communities should not vote for BJP to protect their own rights.

He said it was the BRS led by the former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao which could protest the rights of all the communities irrespective of caste and creed.