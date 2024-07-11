Biggest Airstrip for Anantapur Proposed

Anantapur: The biggest aviation facility, first of its kind in South India with a horticulture air strip for air cargo, as also for passengers, and a civil aviation training centre are proposed to be set up near here.

Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu reacted positively to this proposal from Anantapur MP Ambica Lakshminarayana.

Though the airport was proposed near Anantapur city five years ago, no action followed. The MP, during a recent meeting with the minister, gave him a detailed report, stressing the need for such a facility near here.

The MP told Deccan Chronicle that about 2000 acres of government land was available in the region and this lay closer to NH 44. “The air cargo facility is the need of the hour as farmers from the Rayalaseema region are facing transport issues,” it was stated.

“Anantapur area is reputed for its rich quality of horticulture produces – papaya, banana, sweet orange, pomegranate, jamun fruit, mango and varieties of water melons -- throughout the year and these have a huge demand in the northern states,” the MP observed.

He added that due to a lack of cargo transport facility, farmers have to depend on road transport for days together, that would impact on the quality and freshness of fruits. “Transportation of fruits in trucks will mean at least three days to reach the markets of New Delhi.”

In the developed countries, the governments are focussing on air cargo facility and Anantapur will have a bright future for air cargo system to transport horticulture produces across the country, the MP noted and said chief minister Chandrababu Naidu was also firm on developing the Rayalaseema region.

In addition to air cargo, Lakshminarayana opined that the available land can also be utilised for passenger facilities as well as for civil aviation training purpose. “We are ready to provide necessary land for the biggest air strip in south India”, the MP said.

The aviation minister said he would soon hold meetings with officials of the state and Centre on these proposals.